RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to dine-in at a restaurant or pre-order a feast for Thanksgiving dinner instead of spending hours cooking your meal at home? Here are restaurants that will serve a Thanksgiving meal in the Richmond area on Thanksgiving Day.

Although cooking a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and other side dishes may be tradition in many households, others might opt for an easier, more relaxing way to eat their favorite comforting foods on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23.

Read on for a list of restaurants in the Richmond area that will be open on Thanksgiving for guests to dine-in and/or offer orders to be placed in advance for pickup.

Bookbinder’s will serve a special Thanksgiving menu, with options like a traditional roast turkey dinner with a sage and sausage stuffing, a roasted butternut squash soup, pan-seared rockfish, black angus filet mignon and salmon with a beurre rouge sauce.

Every entrée is accompanied by traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, served family style, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant.

Meals will be $80 per adult and children 12 years of age and younger can enjoy a meal for $22.

Guests can reserve their table at Bookbinder’s website.

Guests can visit one of four locations, including Short Pump and Rocketts Landing in Richmond, Sunday Park in the Midlothian area and at City Point in Hopewell.

Options for proteins at the buffet will include roasted turkey and Atlantic salmon, as well as shrimp and grits. Thanksgiving-style sides will be offered, including collard greens, apple and sage stuffing, sweet potato casserole and many more.

Entrance to the buffet costs $48 for adults and $19 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Kids under 6 years of age are free.

Guests can order from a 3-course menu, featuring a traditional style herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye. Meals start at $59 per guest and include a starter, all the fixings and dessert.

Fleming’s will open at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. The full dinner menu is also available all day and children can enjoy an option from a 3-course menu for $26.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy either turkey, ham or beef tips for their protein, as well as their choice of three Thanksgiving-style sides.

Meals cost $60 per adult and $30 per child, with reservations required. Anyone looking to reserve their table can call 804-537-5050.

Meals for adults are $59, while kids between 5 and 12 years of age are $25. Children 4 years of age and under are free.

Last seating will be at 3 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the restaurant.

Guests can make a reservation at OpenTable’s website.

A 3-course meal will be offered, at $65 per adult and $30 per child. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Anyone who would like to pickup a meal to eat at home can pre-order a Thanksgiving dinner for two, which costs $130 per ticket. More tickets can be purchased to serve additional guests.

Pre-orders must be picked up between 1 and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23.

The Tobacco Company Restaurant will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. Reservations will be accepted for 8 guests or fewer.

Guests will order from a special menu, including a ‘Harvest Platter’ and 10 of the chef’s favorite dishes, according to the restaurant.

Groups can reserve a table by calling 804-782-9555 or by visiting the restaurant’s website.

All Red Lobster locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 for dine-in and to-go orders, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

Guests can check their local Red Lobster’s special holiday hours here. Additionally, Red Lobster is taking reservations for parties of 6 or less at Red Lobster’s website.

For larger parties, guests can call their restaurant to book a reservation.

Groups can order holiday meals online, with serving sizes fit for between 2 and 12 guests.

The grocery store offers meals with a variety of different choices of protein, including turkey, seafood, ham, beef wellington and a vegan option. Anyone interested can visit Whole Foods’ website to check the availability of each selection.

Cracker Barrel is offering ‘Thanksgiving Family Dinner’ and ‘Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve’ meals, which are fully prepared and feed either 4-6 people, or 8-10 people, respectively.

Groups can choose meals that include oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, a choice of country sides and sweet yeast rolls.

The ‘Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve’ meals also include pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

Guests can pick up their meals between Saturday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 25. A spokesperson for the chain said 24-hour notice is required. Guests are advised to reheat and consume the meals within 72 hours of pickup.

Anyone looking to order their meal can do so at Cracker Barrel’s website.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 17, through Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m., guests can pre-order the ‘Turkey & Dressing Dinner Bundle’ online at Denny’s website 24 hours in advance of pickup.

The meal feeds four people and should be heated at home before serving. The meal includes carved turkey breast, bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of a second side including herb-glazed corn, fresh vegetable medley and creamy mac and cheese.

‘Holiday Feast To Go Meals’ are available for pre-order. The meals serve between 6 and 8 people and include traditional roasted turkey, holiday glazed ham, or holiday beef roast, plus mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, as well as a choice of additional side, cranberry sauce, yeast rolls with honey butter and a whole pie.

The meals cost between $70 and $110 and feed between 4 and 10 people.

Orders must be placed at Golden Corral’s website 72 hours in advance of pickup, according to the chain.