Which Richmond streets will be closed for the Dominion Christmas Parade?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many major roads in downtown Richmond will be closed Saturday, as Richmond police expect thousands of people to line up and down Broad Street for the annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia on West Broad Street and will proceed east on Broad Street toward Seventh Street.

“No Parking” zones along the parade route will go into effect beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 until 3 p.m., and towing will begin at 6 a.m.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. and remain in effect until approximately 3:00 p.m.

• 900 Block of Terminal Place /Entire Block (Both Sides)

• W. Broad Street (East & Westbound Sides) between Terminal Pl. & N. Allen Ave

• N. Allen Avenue (Northbound Side) between Monument Ave & W. Broad St.

• Broad Street (Westbound Side Only) between N. Allen Ave. & N. 8th Street

• DMV Drive between W. Broad and Leigh Street

• W. Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard

• W. Grace Street between Strawberry and N. Davis Street

• Davis Street (Southbound Side Only) between W. Broad and Monument Avenue

• N. Harrison Street between W. Broad and W. Marshall Street

• N. Allison Street (Northbound Side) between W. Broad & Grace Street

• Lodge Street between Broad and Marshall Street

• N. 6th Street between E. Broad and Marshall Street

• N. 7th Street between E. Broad and Jackson Street

• E. Marshall Street between N. 3rd and N. 7th Street

• E. Clay Street between N. 7th & 8th Street

• E. Leigh Street between N. 4th and N. 9th Street