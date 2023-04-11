RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother’s fight for justice continues, one year after her 17-year-old daughter was murdered in their home.

On April 10th, 2022, Richmond Police officers rushed to a home on Afton Avenue for reports of a shooting. On scene, they found Samiyah Yellardy with a gunshot wound in the stairwell. She was pronounced dead a the scene.

Yellardy was a student at George Wythe High School and would never return to the classroom from Spring Break.

One year later, no one has been arrested or charged for her death.

“It’s been overwhelming… still,” said Akeyia Pernell, the teen’s mother. “Still, no justice.”

Samiyah Yellardy

For months after the shooting, Pernell called Richmond detectives every Monday for an update and to provide information she felt could lead to an arrest. But in an interview on Tuesday, she said she believes Samiyah’s case has gone cold.

“I’m calling… leaving messages, nothing, no call backs,” she said. “Broken, because I know where it came from. I’ve had people saying they’ve called the anonymous number and nothing. I just don’t understand how.”

8News reporter Autumn Childress also reached out to Richmond Police for an update on Tuesday, but has not heard back at the time of this publication.

“I want justice, it’s not fair,” Pernell said.

As Samiyah’s family and friends continue to push for answers, they find comfort in the memories of her, including a purple park bench located on a corner on Afton Avenue. The bench was placed there shortly after Samiyah was killed, and has a picture of her, flowers, balloons and messages.

One message wrote: “I miss you all day, every day. Forever your world pretty girl. I love you longtime.”

Another friend wrote: “Hey Mymy, I miss you. I love you so much.”

Pernell described Samiyah, who she called MyMy, as an ‘angel on earth.’

“She was like a perfect kid. Anytime someone was down, she was that good spirit to lift you up,” she said. “I had a text that came up from two years ago, but she was uplifting me but it was like she was talking to me right now. I cried, but it lifted me. She was just that bright spirit.”

“I don’t even know what to do, but I’ma keep trying,” Pernell said. “I look for something to do in that case every day. I will not stop, I will not stop until I’m dead, trying to get justice.”