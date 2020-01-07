Whole Foods Market in Richmond to open soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whole Foods Market just announced their grand opening date for their new Richmond store.

The 47,000 square-foot grocery store will open on Thursday, January 30 at 9 a.m.

Whole Foods Market Richmond will be fully stocked with fresh produce, including items from 150 local suppliers.

“The Richmond store will also feature a self-serve eatery and taproom on the mezzanine level, offering a variety of pub-style food, indoor and outdoor seating,” Whole Foods said in a release.

The store will have a self-serve wine and beer that customers can drink while shopping in the store.

During the grand opening, Whole Foods will be giving away complimentary coffee and pastries from local suppliers.

The first 200 customers will receive a custom RVA Whole Foods reusable tote bag and a mystery savings card ranging from $5 to $100.

The store is located at 2024 West Broad Street. After the grand opening, the store will be open every day from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.