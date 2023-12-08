RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond fire captain made nearly $172,000 in overtime pay in the last fiscal year and has a $133,000 salary for 2023 – more than double Mayor Levar Stoney’s salary.

He wasn’t the only Richmond city employee whose salary and overtime pay left them earning more than the mayor’s $125,000 base salary, according to records made public after the city settled a lawsuit seeking wage and overtime pay figures.

A review of the records by 8News found that six other fire captains made more than $200,000 with overtime pay in the 2023 fiscal year – from July 2022 to June 2023 – and their 2023 salaries. And 13 Richmond fire captains made more than $150,000 when adding overtime pay.

The figures reveal the cost of overtime spending in Richmond, a city without a policy on how many extra hours an employee can work — and with an administration that, per a report from the city auditor, has not taken steps laid out in a City Council resolution to address concerns.

Some numbers that stood out

The records, provided by Josh Stanfield, an activist who sued the city for the information, list 2,416 city employees who earned overtime in fiscal year 2023 and the base salaries for 3,615 workers.

One police lieutenant earned $102,603 in overtime in FY2023. When added to his $130,746 salary, this allowed him to earn more than the $216,608 salary for Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards this year.

More than 20 police officers and 12 firefighters earned enough overtime in the last fiscal year that, when added to their 2023 salaries, left them making more than Stoney. One public utilities employee in the city earned more in overtime pay ($80,160) in the 2023 fiscal year than salary ($76,012) in 2023.

Other highlights:

Total overtime payout: $24,968,174

Median overtime pay: $6,079

Median 2023 salary: $63,924

Overtime spending to put out fires

Eight of the city’s top ten overtime pay earners in the last fiscal year were fire captains, taking home between $171,896 to $80,346 in OT alone.

This follows a trend the city has seen with its fire personnel making up most of Richmond’s largest overtime earners, which the city auditor’s office linked to staffing shortages and rules for the fire department.

“Studies have shown that employees working extended overtime hours over long periods may result in reduced employee productivity and exposes the employees to safety and health risks,” the city auditor’s office wrote in a report from March. “Additionally, such high overtime amounts appear to be unreasonable to maintain for an organization.”

The city did not grant 8News’ interview request to discuss the pay records, instead sending a written response Friday calling overtime “a temporary fix to the current issues in staffing.”

It cited the staffing rules for the city’s fire department that require crews of four firefighters per engine or truck at all stations for 24-hour shifts, adding that those spots must be covered if crews are deployed.

“It’s not unusual for public safety departments to exceed their overtime budgets because there is no way to predict emergencies that require additional staffing,” the city wrote in its response.

The city’s biggest earners (2023 salary):

Lincoln Saunders (chief administrative officer): $307,800

Laura K. Drewry (Richmond City Attorney): $297,000

Sabrina Joy-Hogg (deputy chief administrative officer (CAO) for finance and administration): $255,717

Sharon Ebert (deputy CAO for economic and community development): $244,736

Robert Steidel (deputy CAO for operations for operations): $236,823

Leonard Sledge (economic development director): $225,435

Leo Griffin (Richmond Retirement System executive director): $224,189

Sheila White (finance director): $217,738

April Bingham (public utilities director): 217,738

Melvin Carter (fire chief): $216,608

Richard Edwards (police chief): $216,608

Bobby Vincent (public works director): 211,427

Traci DeShazor (deputy CAO of human services): 210,600

Louis Lassiter (city auditor): $207,371

The city’s biggest overtime earners (FY2023):

(fire captain): $171,896.99

(fire captain): $112,398.85

(police lieutenant): $102,602.64

(fire captain): $99,428.08

(fire captain): $90,575.61

(fire captain): $87,851.76

(fire captain): $86,128.95

(fire captain): $81,761.59

(fire captain): $80,346.76

(public utilities plant operations supervisor ): $80,160.80

What Richmond has (and hasn’t) done about OT

Richmond has not adopted a policy to monitor the amount of overtime a city employee works despite a recommendation to do so in the 2019 citywide payroll audit.

The City Council passed a resolution in 2021 to get Stoney to issue an administrative regulation requiring supervisors to monitor employees’ overtime to prevent fraud and not expose workers to “safety and health risks caused by working extended overtime hours over long periods.”

The resolution also asked the chief administrative officer to present monthly reports to the council’s Governmental Operations Standing Committee about the overtime hours worked by each employee.

But, as of February, the city auditor’s latest report said the committee has not been sent the monthly overtime reports. “Without an adequate approval and documentation process in place, employees may be paid for time not worked creating losses for the City,” the report reads.

The city’s response to 8News shared its efforts to “reduce the overtime footprint,” pointing to pay increases, grants and the city’s work to train and bring in prospective workers, adding two mental health days for city employees and more.

For the fire department, the city said it has brought on part-time lateral and pre-certified firefighters, hired recently retired firefighters to fill vacancies, implemented mandatory overtime and more steps to deal with staffing issues.

What’s next?

Richmond’s chief administrative officer will issue a directive setting a cap on how many overtime hours an employee can work, the city’s response added.