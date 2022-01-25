Why does it smell like gas in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There were strong gas smells in Richmond on Tuesday night caused by maintenance work in Church Hill.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Utilities, crews worked to purge a gas line and perform other gas maintenance on Tuesday.

There was a shift in wind that carried the smell to other parts of the city.

The Richmond Fire Department said they received “dozens” of gas leak reports on Tuesday. Crews responded to those reports to inspect them.

DPU said on Twitter, “We’re thankful for the alert citizens who sprang into action and reported the odor.”

The crews wrapped up on Tuesday evening and as of 8:45 p.m., DPU said the smell should be gone soon.

They tweeted that the project had been planned but the gas smell was not expected.