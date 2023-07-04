RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you have plans to head out and see some of the professional fireworks tonight across central Virginia, the weather is looking good.

There might be a pop-up thunderstorm or two during the late afternoon and early part of this evening, but those are just due to the heat and humidity that have been building throughout the day.

Any pop-up storms will be very short-lived and should not force any cancellations of planned fireworks events.

As we approach 9 p.m., our skies should be partly cloudy, and it will be muggy with temperatures in the lower 80s. So, bring your favorite chair, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.