(RICHMOND) — With low temperatures forecasted Sunday night in the Greater Richmond area, many are wondering if snowfall is a possibility.

According to 8News Meteorologist Jacqueline Waters, cold air will move in overnight, dropping low temperatures into the low 20s.

There is a chance of a few light snow flurries overnight, which will linger into Monday, Jan. 14.

Monday’s highs will be in the mid-30s and with moisture moving in earlier. Residents may see accumulating snow, especially areas north and west of Richmond. Snow accumulations may range between a dusting and an inch.

With dropping temperatures expected, fire department officials remind residents to use space heaters safely.