RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day falling on Monday, many school systems in the greater Richmond area may have closures or teacher workdays.
The following school systems will either close or have a teacher workday on Monday, Oct. 9:
- Henrico County Public Schools will be closed, according the school system’s calendar.
- Petersburg City Public Schools will also close, according to an announcement made by the school system on Twitter.
- Hopewell City Public Schools will have a teacher workday, with no school for students, according to the school system’s calendar.
Richmond City Public Schools and Chesterfield County Public Schools will both remain open on Monday.