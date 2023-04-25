RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Great news for local baseball fans! The City of Richmond has reached an agreement to build a new baseball stadium by 2026. The City will also develop the surrounding area into the proposed “Diamond District” with homes, retail stores and a hotel.

Just two weeks ago, the president of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Lou DiBella, expressed some uncertainty about the lack of progress in the current stadium’s development.

Speaking with 8News, DiBella said he felt that time was running out to get things done.

“Sadly, with imminent deadlines looming, we cannot be confident that the future of the Squirrels in Richmond is secure,” he said.

Monday’s announcement came with some changes to the original plan – which was announced in October 2021 – the new stadium can now be expected by 2026. The new agreement states that funding for the project – previously estimated to cost $2.4 billion – will now come from land sales, enterprise funds and bonds.

To read more about this agreement, click BELOW: