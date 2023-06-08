HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spread over Virginia, air travel is also being impacted.

This week, several flights in the Northeast region have been delayed or even cancelled due to poor visibility, particularly at LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

But will flights also be impacted for fliers at Richmond International Airport (RIC)?

No flights were cancelled at RIC on Wednesday, June 7, according to Troy Bell, Marketing Director for the airport. However, RIC had five delayed flights on Wednesday that were arriving from or departing to LaGuardia, Newark and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

While Bell says that the airport is continuing to monitor the smoke over the region, flight delays and cancellations are usually decided by airlines and air traffic control, not the airport itself.

If you are flying in or out of RIC in the coming days, follow updates from the airline you are flying with and prepare for delays and potential cancellations during your trip just in case.