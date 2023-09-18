RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim in the fatal shooting on Willoughby Court Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Willoughby Court around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 for a report of a person shot.

When they got there, the officers found 19-year-old Malachi Dunbar of Richmond with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.