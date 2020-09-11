Windows smashed at Virginia GOP headquarters overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The windows at the Virginia GOP headquarters have been smashed for the second time this summer. According to to John March, Communications Director for the Virginia GOP the windows at their East Grace Street location were broken on Thursday night.
March alleges that the damage was done by protesters. He says they have called the police but aren’t aware of any charges that have been filed in connection with the vandalism.
