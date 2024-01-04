RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter would like to advise caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia on how to keep their loved ones safe during the winter.

With winter weather conditions like colder temperatures, snow and ice, experts say it can be potentially dangerous for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. For caregivers, it can add extra stress and challenges looking after their loved ones this time of year.

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter would like to offer some safety tips for navigating through the winter that will make a difference in the lives of caregivers, and Alzheimer’s and dementia patients: