RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter would like to advise caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia on how to keep their loved ones safe during the winter.
With winter weather conditions like colder temperatures, snow and ice, experts say it can be potentially dangerous for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. For caregivers, it can add extra stress and challenges looking after their loved ones this time of year.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter would like to offer some safety tips for navigating through the winter that will make a difference in the lives of caregivers, and Alzheimer’s and dementia patients:
- Check the weather conditions regularly and have an emergency plan in place.
- Help your loved one dress warmly by wearing loose-fitting layers and covering exposed skin.
- Assume that all surfaces are slick and take safety precautions. Assist your loved one by wearing sturdy shoes and walking slowly outside.
- Ask family, friends, or neighbors for help with shoveling, grocery shopping and other errands.
- Wandering is one of the most frequent challenges that caregivers face, which can be dangerous in winter conditions. Shorter days in winter months may increase the risk of “sundowning”. Monitor your loved one closely during nighttime transitions.