RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Utilities wants to help keep senior citizens warm while lowering their heat bill this winter.

For the next two Fridays, the department will distribute winter weatherization kits free of charge for seniors ages 65 and older or a family member on their behalf.

Items in the kit include:

Weather Stripping

Plastic window covering

Draft-stopping outlet covers

Energy saving lightbulb

Kits will be available at the following locations while supplies last:

Friday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The Market at 25th, 1330 N. 25th Street

— The Market at 25th, 1330 N. 25th Street Friday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kroger, 901 N. Lombardy Street

To find more information, click BELOW: