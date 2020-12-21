With 93% of its ICU beds filled, VCU Health plans to change visitor policy and reschedule elective surgeries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With about 93% of its ICU beds filled, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System will implement tighter restrictions on patient visitation Tuesday by limiting visits for adults without COVID-19 from noon to 8 p.m. only.
The current policy at VCU Health’s hospital in Richmond allows for only one person to visit a non-COVID-19 patient between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The impending change on Tuesday will cut that window by four hours, VCU Health spokeswoman Laura Rossacher told 8News’ Kerri O’Brien.
Dr. David Lanning, the interim chief medical officer for VCU Medical Center, said the system has over 70 COVID-19 patients as of Monday and will have to reschedule some elective surgeries and shift an unknown number of appointments to telemedicine due to growing concerns over the strain on the hospital’s ICU.
“To open up more room and staffing, we are backing off on some of those elective procedure to decrease the overall census of the hospital,” Dr. Lanning told O’Brien. “We have just over 70 patients that are covid positive, about a third of those are in the ICU.”
VCU Health has also reported cases among its own staff, forcing the hospital to move healthcare workers to other departments to deal with the shortage.
“Some of our healthcare workers have had covid as well so some of those are out and not available to work and thus we had to redeploy team members from other areas such as the operating room,” Lanning said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
- Second stimulus checks: Highlights of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief and government spending billsCongressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end catchall bill that combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. Here are some highlights.
- Here’s what is known about the situation.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 310,890 cases of COVID-19. That's an increase of 4,042 new cases since Sunday.
- President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
- CVS plans to administer the vaccine at 874 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Virginia.
- CDC committee says people over 75, certain front-line workers should be next in line to get COVID-19 vaccineWe're getting a glimpse as to who could be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the newly approved Moderna vaccine began rolling out over the weekend.
- A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Top negotiators in Congress have sealed a deal on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. Lawmakers announced the agreement Sunday after days of negotiations. The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit […]
- Reports from Britain and South Africa of new coronavirus strains that seem to spread more easily are causing alarm, but virus experts say it’s unclear if that’s the case or whether they pose any concern for vaccines or cause more severe disease.
- The leader of the Trump administration's vaccination program says people who have been infected with the coronavirus — a group that includes President Donald Trump — should be vaccinated.