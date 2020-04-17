With baseball on hold, Richmond native Josh Winder staying ready

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One local baseball standout is making the most of his free time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Professional athletes’ routines, like everyone else’s, are being affected by the outbreak. With no baseball for the foreseeable future, players are home, trying to stay in shape, in preparation for whenever the season begins.

“I haven’t been home during this time since high school,” says Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Josh Winder. In 2019, the Midwest League All-Star pitched over 125 innings. But now the opportunity to expand on a great 2019 has been thrown a curveball. So Winder is back in Richmond.

“Of course I’d love to be playing baseball,” he told 8News. “It’s really weird being home right now.”

Josh Winder

Speaking about his family, Winder says “they understand how crazy everything is and how tough this is for me so they’ve been nothing but a great help for me.”

Major League Baseball teams individually have hundreds of minor league players and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred previously announced they will be paid through the end of May. There’s still no word on if the decision will be extended.

The simple fix would be to gave a season, but as a result of the coronavirus, a timetable for the opening day can’t be determined.

But Winder isn’t ready to strike out on the season.

The former James River High School player told 8News he’s been in contact with the Twins organization. While in Richmond, he is staying ready and putting in the work for whenever the call to play is decided.

“On a given week, I’m talking to a weight training coach, I’m talking to a pitching coach and talking to a trainer every single day,” he told 8News. “They’re trying to help us as much as they can, kind of make sure we stay in shape, get our work in and are ready.”

