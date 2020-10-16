Woman accused of assaulting Richmond officer during protest found guilty

Michaela G. Hatton (photo courtesy of Richmond police) and scene outside police headquarters (photo from Andrew Ringle via The CT.)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old woman is guilty of assaulting a Richmond police officer during a protest in the city this past summer.

Michaela Hatton was arrested on June 14 and charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot.

Hatton pleaded no contest.

According to the city’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, the judge withheld a formal judgment on the matter pending her completion of RPD Citizens Police Academy and 50 hours of community service with a non-profit organization.

Additionally, Hatton must author a written essay reflecting on the use of personal (social media) attacks against individual police officers.

She must also stay out of trouble.

If all conditions are meant, her felony charges will be dropped to misdemeanors, the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office added.

Richmond police accused Hatton of hitting an officer in the head with a bullhorn as they tried to prevent her from crossing a police line amid unrest in the city. Authorities claim that Hatton was warned several times not to pass the line.

Hatton’s formal sentencing is May, 27, 2021.