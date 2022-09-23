RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday morning on Hull Street Road.

At approximately 11:08 a.m. on Sept. 23, officers responded to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road in Richmond for a report of a person shot. After officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim, identified as an adult male, with a gunshot wound.

According to a statement from police, 24-year-old Keniyah Vaughn, of Chesterfield County, was arrested later on the same day in connection to the incident. Police said Vaughn has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Det. S. Jones at 804-646-5329, or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who send tips through either method may remain anonymous.