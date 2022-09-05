RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old Richmond woman has been charged after a crash sent her SUV through a barrier and up on the ledge of I-95.

Virginia State Police tried to stop the woman, but police said she kept driving at a high rate of speed down I-95 towards the Chamberlayne Avenue exit Sunday afternoon.

Her smashed-in Acura SUV ended up on its side along I-95, nearly falling from the ledge onto the busy road.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were two teenagers in the car with her at the time, but they were not injured.

