RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has charged a woman in connection to a shooting incident that stemmed from a verbal altercation outside the Jamaica House restaurant in downtown Richmond.

According to a release from Richmond Police, 53-year-old Demetrea Flowers, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At approximately 10:23 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, officers responded to the scene of a report of an assault and shots fired on the 400 block of West Broad Street.

Demetrea Flowers. Credit: Richmond Police Department

At the scene, Flowers told police that she had been approached by a man, now identified as 29-year-old Mark Banks, of Richmond, as she was leaving a business on the 400 block of West Broad Street. A verbal confrontation ensued between the two, before Banks struck Flowers with a café chair from Jamaica House.

Flowers then took out a firearm and shot at Banks, who ran away eastbound on West Broad Street. At that point, Flowers entered her vehicle and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of West Broad Street in pursuit of Banks.

Flowers eventually stopped her vehicle at Adams and West Broad streets, and a passerby alerted VCU Police about the incident. VCU Police took Flowers into custody and contacted Richmond police, who later found Banks nearby and arrested him. Banks has been charged with malicious wounding.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips app.