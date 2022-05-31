RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is now dead after police said she was hit by a car in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom area.

Richmond police said officers are investigating the incident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Officers arrived at the scene for the report of a vehicle striking a person. Upon arrival, officers found the adult female pedestrian down. Police said she was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she later died due to her injuries.

Pedestrian dies after hit by a car on 1700 block of East Broad Street (8News Viewer submission)

Pedestrian dies after hit by a car on 1700 block of East Broad Street (8News Viewer submission)

Police have released no information on any suspect, or suspected vehicle in the incident.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death. The Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating.

An 8News viewer sent in a video from the scene, showing heavy police presence and an area roped off.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Sergeant D. Cuffley at 804-237-9389 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.