Woman dies at hospital following house fire on 5th Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department announced on Thursday that a woman hospitalized after a fire on April 27 has died.

45-year-old Tanica Bryant, her adult daughter and two dogs were inside of a duplex at 3206 5th Avenue when it caught fire. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from their side of the structure.

When the fire department got to the scene, Bryant and her daughter were already outside of the home. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. Bryant had serious injuries and her daughter was treated as a precaution.

According to RFD, Bryant died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused and the fire and where it originated.

The two dogs also died in the fire. Their neighbors living on the other side of the duplex have been displaced.