Woman dies in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is dead following a house fire on W 34th Street in Richmond. It took crews about 45 minutes to control the fire.

The Richmond Fire Department says firefighters responded to the fire at 2:44 p.m. at 609 W 34th Street. Crews saw smoke coming from the home and began an attack on the fire.

Crews had to force their way inside the residence and found a fire in the kitchen and smoke throughout the entire home.

The flames and smoke were under control at 3:29 p.m.

During searches of the home, firefighters found an adult female in the kitchen. She died at the scene.