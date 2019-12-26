Woman finds car window riddled with bullet holes in Forest Hill before holiday trip

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman said she is feeling defeated after she found her car shot up in her neighborhood last week.

“It’s destroyed and it will cost who knows what to deal with this,” Ranee Kamens explained Thursday.

Kamens told 8News she found her SUV’s back window nearly shot out after she parked it on W. 47th Street outside her Forest Hill home.

“Somebody had mentioned maybe it’s two bullet holes. I don’t really know,” Kamens said as she pointed out the shattered window.

Kamens told 8News she was not surprised to find her car’s window riddled with bullet holes. After talking to some neighbors in the Forest Hill area, she said it seems she is not the only one this happened too.

“It’s not a shocker exactly, but just a frustrater,” Kamens told 8News, “I do think there are some strange things that happen in this neighborhood with guns.”

Kamens said she feels frustrated this happened during the holidays, just as she was preparing to travel.

“I’m afraid it’s going to just cave in so I probably should be driving to the dealership, but I have to get a plane in a short amount of time,” she said. “I’m concerned about money, I’m concerned about my insurance going up and just this on top of everything else.”

