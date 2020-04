RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found shot inside of a car.

Police said they were called at 6:51 a.m. to the 3400 block of Blakey Street in the city’s East End. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was p[ronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.