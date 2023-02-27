RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was found dead in Gillies Creek Park in Richmond’s East End after an apparent shooting, according to Richmond Police.

At around 9:21 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, Richmond Police officers were called to Gillies Creek Park for a report of a person down. When they got there, the officers found an adult woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released, the cause and manner of her death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.