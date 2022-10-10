RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Richmond’s Northside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway just after 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound when they got there. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation by Richmond police, anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-5112.