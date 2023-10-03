RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car while crossing the road on Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus.

The Richmond Police Department said the woman was in the crosswalk, in the process of crossing West Franklin Street in the 700 block around 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 when she was hit. The 700 block of West Franklin Street is sandwiched between Monroe Park and two VCU freshman dorms — Brandt Hall and Rhoads Hall.

In addition to the Richmond Police Department, the VCU Police Department also responded to the scene. Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was charged with disregarding a traffic light.

The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department.