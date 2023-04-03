RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a woman early Monday morning.

According to the department, officers were called to the 5900 block of Thorndale Lane near Spruance Road at 2:08 a.m. When they arrived they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, contact Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

