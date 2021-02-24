Woman in her 20s dies in Richmond crash

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95. The Richmond Police Department was called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes where 195 connects the with the Downtown Expressway.

The driver, Katlynn Nevin, was the only occupant of the vehicle. At the scene RPD found that the car had driven off the road to the left, rode up an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crash Team Investigator Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

