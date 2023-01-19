RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is investigating an early morning hit and run on Hull Street Road that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

At 1:51 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, officers were called to the 4600 block of Hull Street Road for a reported collision. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the gravel shoulder off the eastbound lane of Hull Street Road between Southwood Parkway and East Belt Boulevard. According to police, she had been injured after being hit by a car.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Richmond Police Department Crash Team, the victim was walking on Hull Street Road toward Southwood Parkway when she was hit by a car driving in the opposite direction. The driver of the car left the scene without stopping or helping the victim. The car involved in the crash has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671.