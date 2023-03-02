RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was hit by a bus on Chamberlayne Avenue early Thursday morning shortly after she was reportedly asked to leave a nearby home for being disorderly.

According to the Richmond Police Department, early on the morning of Thursday, March 2, police responded to the 600 block of Wickham Street for a disorderly person call. Officers on the scene spoke to a woman who was asked to leave a home in the area. Police said the woman agreed and walked along Wickham Street before running toward Chamberlayne Avenue.

At approximately 5:26 a.m., the woman walked into the right northbound lane of Chamberlayne Avenue at the intersection of Wickham Street and was hit by a GRTC bus, according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The bus remained on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at (804) 646-0280.