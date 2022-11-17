RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in Richmond’s Northside near Virginia Union University.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were made aware of a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound went to the Medical College of Virginia in a personal vehicle.

The woman’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

It was determined that the woman was shot on the 900 block of Sleed Street in Richmond’s Northside. Anyone with information related to this incident are asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.