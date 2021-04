RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman last night in the city’s southside.

Officers were called to Powell Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday. On the scene, they found a woman who needed medical attention. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to responding to the call, officers receieved reports of random gunfire a few blocks over on Orcutt Lane.

An investigation is underway.