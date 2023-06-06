RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in one woman being hospitalized Monday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. on June 6, officers were called to the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, officers who were nearby prior to the incident heard gunshots fired.

The incident remains under investigation. There is no further information available at this time.