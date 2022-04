RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A woman was killed in a stabbing Friday morning in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street at around 8:10 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent stab wounds. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.