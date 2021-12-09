Woman killed in crash on I-64 Wednesday morning

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash on I-64 Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At approximately 11:01 a.m., VSP responded to a crash on I-64 near the 213 mile-marker in New Kent where a woman had driven her Buick Encore into the side of a disabled tractor trailer.

The driver of the Buick was identified as 20-year-old Clarissa V. Simmons, from Richmond.

She was wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene.

According to VSP, Simmons abruptly changed lanes back and forth several times before smashing into the side of the tractor trailer. The truck was fully pulled off on the right-hand shoulder and had it’s hazards on.

The crash remains under investigation.