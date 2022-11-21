RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one woman, and the detention of another, in Gilpin Court.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman down and unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound on the sidewalk. Police said she was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives have detained another woman as part of the ongoing investigation, according to police.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.