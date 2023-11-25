RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a woman Friday night.

Officers with Richmond Police responded to the 800 block of Richmond Highway near Thurman Street in Richmond’s Southside at 8:52 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman, who was not identified, died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

