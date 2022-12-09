RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a second deadly shooting on Ruffin Road in South Richmond.

Around 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9, officers were called to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. According to police, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The shooting scene was only a couple of blocks away from another deadly shooting earlier this afternoon.

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News) (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News) (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123.