RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released the identity of a woman who was killed in a shooting near Westover Hills Elementary.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Imani Hill of Richmond.

According to police, officers responded to a report of armed individuals and shots fired at Westover Hills Elementary School on the 1200 block of Jahnke Road. The officers arrived and determined that an altercation had taken place outside the school, during which a firearm was taken out and shots were fired.

Hill was shot and was driven in a personal vehicle to a local hospital, where she later died. Later, a juvenile male was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

After the incident, the school was immediately put into lockdown. No students or staff members were involved in the incident and no students were injured. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.