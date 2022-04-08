RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was killed and two police officers were injured in a crash Thursday night near a busy intersection of Richmond Highway.

Officers responded to Bells Road and Richmond Highway around 10:44 p.m. for reports of a crash with injuries, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

Once on scene, they found a woman who was pronounced dead. Based on the preliminary investigation, it’s believed she was ejected from the car. The spokesperson said two Richmond police officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An additional male passenger was also taken to the hospital.

According to the spokesperson, police are not aware of any other passengers involved. An investigation is now underway.

The crash comes eight days after two Henrico police officers and a civilian were critically injured in a crash. Officer Trey Sutton, 24, died from his injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.