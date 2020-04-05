Police: Woman found with life-threatening injury after Richmond shooting Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to the 3200 block of P Street for a shooting at 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Once on scene, police found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for a life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

