Woman missing since November sought by Richmond Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to police, Elizabeth F. Dalton, 28, is missing after leaving a treatment center in the 3100 block of Ellwood Avenue. She was last seen on Nov. 8, 2019. Police said the missing woman’s mother is very concerned about her safety.

Anyone with information on Dalton is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

