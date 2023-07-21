RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is recovering after being shot in Southside Richmond early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the overnight hours, around 1 a.m. Friday, July 21 in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue. Richmond Police said the woman’s injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Richmond Police Department. 

