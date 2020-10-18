Woman rescued from house fire on Hanes Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is expected to be okay after being rescued from a house fire in Richmond. Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home on Hanes Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The Richmond Fire Department says they received a call from a person saying they tried to help the woman out of the smoking home but they weren’t successful. Once on the scene crews were able to safely extract the woman from the house.

The fire is now under control. No other injuries have been reported. RFD has not announced what caused the house fire.

