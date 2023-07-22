RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot early Saturday morning in Richmond.

According to a release from the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to a home on Walmsley Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 for a report of a shooting. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound at the scene, she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting happened near the intersection of Walmsley Boulevard and Belmont Road. This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

