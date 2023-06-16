RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot near Nine Mile Road in Richmond’s East End.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of North 29th Street at around 9:52 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This incident is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.