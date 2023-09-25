RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was found with a gunshot wound in the Swansboro West area of Richmond in the afternoon on Monday.

Police said at about 1:46 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, officers were called to the 3500 block of Lawson Street in Richmond’s Southside for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a female victim with a gunshot wound was then taken by a personal vehicle to a local hospital. Police said the wound was not considered to be life-threatening.

The victim reported she was in a vehicle in the 3500 block of Lawson Street when she was shot, according to police.

Detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Davenport at 804-646-4494.